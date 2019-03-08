Advanced search

Council's ruling group trials changes to planning committee

PUBLISHED: 08:10 24 September 2019

Residents for Uttlesford councillor Anthony Gerard, Picture: R4U

Residents for Uttlesford councillor Anthony Gerard, Picture: R4U

Archant

Changes around the planning process have been introduced at Uttlesford District Council, which, according to one councillor, means residents "now have a stronger say in what happens".

The changes include increasing the number of minutes members of the public can speak at a planning committee meeting - from three to four - with the number town and parish councillors able to speak increasing from three to five, the same amount as district councillors.

Town and parish councillors will now be invited to site visits, where committee members visit the land being discussed as part of applications. The alterations were made in August and are still in a trial period, the council said.

Residents For Uttlesford (R4U) councillor Anthony Gerard, portfolio holder for resident and community, said: "It is time to tip the balance back towards our communities and what they need. The first changes we have implemented mean that residents and their town and parish councils now have a stronger say in what happens."

Fellow R4U Councillor Sandi Merifield, planning committee chairman, said: "Planning is often an emotive issue and it is proper that people can voice their concerns. The previous Conservative administration's policy of limiting resident speaking at planning committee meetings was wholly unacceptable. More public speakers are now allowed and they have more time to make their points. But we've gone further.

"Town and parish councils know their turf better than anyone. Their representatives are now invited to site visits and they will have longer to speak at planning meetings. We implemented the changes in August and they have been positively received by town and parish councils. We will monitor how they work and make any additional tweaks before they are formally adopted."

The R4U-led council said it aims to take a tougher line on developers. Neil Hargreaves (R4U), councillor for Newport, said: "Planning enforcement wasn't given priority by the previous administration. The result was that the worst developers often did what they wanted - building things that were different from the approved plans or without consent."

We encourage, town and parish councils to tell us when developers aren't delivering what they agreed to so that we can take action."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Thousands flock to “absoloutely fabulous” Dunmow Carnival

There was plenty for spectators to enjoy at this year's Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Two men arrested in Abbess Roding on suspicion of cultivating and posessing cannabis

Police were called to Abbess Roding on Saturday (September 23), arresting two men on suspicion of cultivating and possessing cannabis. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Cutting back on plastic is high on the agenda for primary school pupils

Flitch Green Academy's school parliament and members of the Great Dunmow Round Table celebrating the official opening of the water fountain. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Macmillan coffee morning to take place in Dunmow town centre on Friday

A previous coffee morning held in Dunmow for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Have you got what it takes? Applications now open for Dunmow Flitch Trials

A victorious couple at the Dunmow Flitch Trials being carried up to Dunmow's town centre. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Thousands flock to “absoloutely fabulous” Dunmow Carnival

There was plenty for spectators to enjoy at this year's Great Dunmow Carnival. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Two men arrested in Abbess Roding on suspicion of cultivating and posessing cannabis

Police were called to Abbess Roding on Saturday (September 23), arresting two men on suspicion of cultivating and possessing cannabis. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Cutting back on plastic is high on the agenda for primary school pupils

Flitch Green Academy's school parliament and members of the Great Dunmow Round Table celebrating the official opening of the water fountain. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Macmillan coffee morning to take place in Dunmow town centre on Friday

A previous coffee morning held in Dunmow for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Have you got what it takes? Applications now open for Dunmow Flitch Trials

A victorious couple at the Dunmow Flitch Trials being carried up to Dunmow's town centre. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Crunch meeting for disabled club tomorrow as it faces closure over shortage of new volunteers

Dunmow Disabled Club celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2014.

Council’s ruling group trials changes to planning committee

Residents for Uttlesford councillor Anthony Gerard, Picture: R4U

REVIEW: The Girl on the Train at Cambridge Arts Theatre - supporting actors steal the show

Naeem Hayat and Kirsty Oswald in The Girl on the Train

Have you got what it takes? Applications now open for Dunmow Flitch Trials

A victorious couple at the Dunmow Flitch Trials being carried up to Dunmow's town centre. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police complete week of action focussed on human trafficking

Stansted Airport
Drive 24