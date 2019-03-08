Deadline looms as charity renews its crowd-funding appeal for sensory den

The Buffy Playbus provides a space for children to play. Picture: PC Archant

An Uttlesford children's charity has reached the halfway point in its crowd-funding campaign for a new sensory den.

Since 1994, Buffy Playbus has provided supervised playtime for pre-school children on a double-decker bus which travels across Uttlesford. The charity now has two weeks left to raise thousands of pounds, in order to reach its goal of £5,315.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Buffy Playbus has been crowd-funding for two weeks now and the response has been incredible. Our supporters have already pledged £2,685, however this is an all or nothing campaign. This means if we don't reach our target, we simply don't collect any of the pledges.

"We are currently more than 50 per cent of the way there but we now need your help to reach our target. Children and their families are at the heart of everything we do and the need for a sensory den is greater than ever within the isolated communities that we visit."

The den will be dedicated to the sensory needs of all children. The charity will use lighting, soft materials, and inviting colour schemes to provide a safe and comforting environment where children can learn and play.

"This area will give a feeling of independence and help build self-confidence as children explore different stimulating activities in a relaxing manner," a spokesman said, adding: "This will be a special place where children feel entirely at ease and are able to initiate and control effects of the experiences they create. The project has real power to make a big difference.

"If Buffy Playbus has been a part of your life then please pledge towards our project."

Donors will be offered a range of rewards depending on their level of contribution to the fund, which can include: a free party on the bus, invitation to cut the ribbon at the launch event in September, free entrance for all the family for a month and your name displayed on the new bus interior.

To support the crowd-funding campaign, go to hwww.spacehive.com/buffy-playbus-sensory-den or find out more at www.buffybus.com.