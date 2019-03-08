Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Buffy Playbus launches crowdfunding appeal for project which has "real power to make a big difference"

PUBLISHED: 09:10 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 12 July 2019

The Buffy Playbus provides a space for children to play and will launch its new bus this summer. Picture: PC

The Buffy Playbus provides a space for children to play and will launch its new bus this summer. Picture: PC

Archant

An Uttlesford children's charity is appealing for donations which will allow them to build a sensory den.

Since 1994, Buffy Playbus has provided supervised playtime for pre-school children on a double decker bus which travels across Uttlesford.

Now, the charity are hoping to raise £5,315.00 in order to create a dedicated sensory area on their new bus.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the charity said: "The space will be dedicated to the sensory needs of all children. We will use lighting, soft materials, inviting colour schemes and interactive play to provide a safe and comforting environment where children can learn and play. This area will give a feeling of independence and help build self-confidence as children explore different stimulating activities in a relaxing manner. This will be a special place where children feel entirely at ease and are able to initiate & control effects of the experiences they create. The project has real power to make a big difference."

Thanks to grants from the National Lottery Community Fund and Uttlesford District Council, the charity have purchased a replacement bus, which will be launched this summer.

The spokesman added: "Since 1994, Buffy Playbus has shown that it is capable of adapting to the needs of vulnerable and isolated families by providing a well-regarded and welcoming service. During this time we have supported more than 90,000 individuals enabling them to learn new skills and make friends, leading to stronger communities and more resilient families. The inspired initiative of a mobile service in a widespread rural area is invaluable in bringing good quality play and learning facilities under the guidance of experienced early years workers, directly to where they are needed most. More than 280 families are registered with our service and regularly visit our play sessions."

Donors will be offered a wide range of rewards depending on their contribution to the fundraising appeal. The rewards include a free party on the bus, an invitation to cut the ribbon at their September launch event, free entry for the family for one month or your name displayed on the new bus interior.

To donate, go to https://www.spacehive.com/buffy-playbus-sensory-den.

Most Read

Joy at bring-your-toy picnic event as families celebrate opening of new open space in Dunmow

Lenny the Lion is a popular visitor

Shalford man jailed for 30 months for exposing himself to schoolgirls

Thomas Murphy, of Church End, Shalford

Developers and residents have their say at local plan examination hearings

UDC lead Councillor John Lodge. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Finchingfield Three-Legged Race set to return this month

The biggest-ever Finchingfield three-legged race took place in July. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Appeal for information about M11 collision near Newport, which left man in his sixties with a serious head injury

Police are appealing for information after a collision on the M11 near Newport yesterday morning (July 7). Picture: Archant

Most Read

Joy at bring-your-toy picnic event as families celebrate opening of new open space in Dunmow

Lenny the Lion is a popular visitor

Shalford man jailed for 30 months for exposing himself to schoolgirls

Thomas Murphy, of Church End, Shalford

Developers and residents have their say at local plan examination hearings

UDC lead Councillor John Lodge. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Finchingfield Three-Legged Race set to return this month

The biggest-ever Finchingfield three-legged race took place in July. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Appeal for information about M11 collision near Newport, which left man in his sixties with a serious head injury

Police are appealing for information after a collision on the M11 near Newport yesterday morning (July 7). Picture: Archant

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Buffy Playbus launches crowdfunding appeal for project which has “real power to make a big difference”

The Buffy Playbus provides a space for children to play and will launch its new bus this summer. Picture: PC

Rayne parish council petitions county council amid bus cuts

Essex County Council

Art exhibition raises thousands for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance

Art fans browsing the work on offer during the exhibition at Old Park Meadow Natural Burial Ground. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Stansted college celebrates its first intake of pupils with awards ceremony

Students celebration awards were held at Stansted Airport College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Farce’ as autistic man is stripped of parking badge despite upcoming law changes

Jack Clements with his dad Phil, who holds the expired disabled badge which Essex County Council refuse to renew. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24