Buffy Playbus launches crowdfunding appeal for project which has "real power to make a big difference"

The Buffy Playbus provides a space for children to play and will launch its new bus this summer. Picture: PC Archant

An Uttlesford children's charity is appealing for donations which will allow them to build a sensory den.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since 1994, Buffy Playbus has provided supervised playtime for pre-school children on a double decker bus which travels across Uttlesford.

Now, the charity are hoping to raise £5,315.00 in order to create a dedicated sensory area on their new bus.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the charity said: "The space will be dedicated to the sensory needs of all children. We will use lighting, soft materials, inviting colour schemes and interactive play to provide a safe and comforting environment where children can learn and play. This area will give a feeling of independence and help build self-confidence as children explore different stimulating activities in a relaxing manner. This will be a special place where children feel entirely at ease and are able to initiate & control effects of the experiences they create. The project has real power to make a big difference."

Thanks to grants from the National Lottery Community Fund and Uttlesford District Council, the charity have purchased a replacement bus, which will be launched this summer.

The spokesman added: "Since 1994, Buffy Playbus has shown that it is capable of adapting to the needs of vulnerable and isolated families by providing a well-regarded and welcoming service. During this time we have supported more than 90,000 individuals enabling them to learn new skills and make friends, leading to stronger communities and more resilient families. The inspired initiative of a mobile service in a widespread rural area is invaluable in bringing good quality play and learning facilities under the guidance of experienced early years workers, directly to where they are needed most. More than 280 families are registered with our service and regularly visit our play sessions."

Donors will be offered a wide range of rewards depending on their contribution to the fundraising appeal. The rewards include a free party on the bus, an invitation to cut the ribbon at their September launch event, free entry for the family for one month or your name displayed on the new bus interior.

To donate, go to https://www.spacehive.com/buffy-playbus-sensory-den.