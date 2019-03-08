Gallery

UTTLESFORD BUSINESS AWARDS: All the winners from the 2019 event

London Stanstead Airport director of corporate affairs Jonathan Oates welcomes guests to the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

The winners of this year's Uttlesford Business Awards were revealed at a glitzy ceremony held last night (Thursday).

The Uttlesford Business Award finalists 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO The Uttlesford Business Award finalists 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Business of the Year was taken home by Stansted-based GT Engine Services Ltd and the firm also scooped the Supporting Young People Award.

The awards run by Archant, publishers of the Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast, were presented by veteran radio broadcasters Steve Scruton and Ian Wyatt and were held at Parklands, Quendon Hall.

Daniel Mansfield, editor of the Saffron Walden Reporter and Dunmow Broadcast, said: "These awards have fast acquired a reputation for excellence and are now a firm fixture in the Uttlesford business calendar. This year's ceremony was another fabulous event and I would like to congratulate all of our winners and finalists for their achievements.

"Thanks also to our sponsors, whose support has allowed us to provide a platform to celebrate the strength and diversity of business in our district."

Business Person of the Year finalists at the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO Business Person of the Year finalists at the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Greg Macleod, managing director of GT Engine Services Ltd, said: "We are absolutely delighted and we didn't expect [to win]. I think it's a testament for all our staff who worked very hard. We are delighted for the whole company and we want to do better things for the future."

After taking the Supporting Young People Award, Mr Macleod added: "We are delighted. We try to invest in our future with these young people and we have taken on loads of apprentices. We have got two apprentices today who are now fully-skilled so they are going to be our future."

The Family Business of the Year Award was announced by the mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote. The winner of the category was Dorringtons, whose director, Sophie Gilbert, said: "I'm really thrilled. It's our 100th anniversary so to win a family award is great and we have a party on Saturday night where we will show this prize to all our staff".

Business Person of the Year was handed to Jim Brewin, from Saffron Walden Business Improvement District, who was described by the presenters as a 'hugely impressive business leader' and praised for his inspiring role dedication.

Jim, who is also manager of the town's branch of Waitrose, said: "I am absolutely delighted. I think this award is for the whole team and all the businesses in Saffron Walden who worked so hard for the past year to help us achieve future success".

The Judges Award went to DSI Kitchens & Bathrooms Ltd, whose owner, Chris Stokley, said: "I am chuffed to bits. It is a big achievement for all of the staff who worked for me, everyone who puts the company first and works with commitment, and that means a lot to me."

New Business of the Year was won by Inscope Imaging. Director, Jim Tanfield, said: "It feels really great to have won, to have all my hard work recognised. It isn't easy. We have been going for 18 months and it has been amazing. We have got so many amazing brands and customers, and we offer them everything they need in one place. I am really chuffed."

Small Business of the Year was picked up by Saffron Walden firm Tela Ltd.

Director Shara Vickers said: "I am just so proud, and really proud of my team. I have got some amazing people that work with me. They are the ones who really make it happen. I love what I do and I am just really proud of everyone."

Sponsors Stanstead Airport College at the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO Sponsors Stanstead Airport College at the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Great Dunmow firm, The House Group, won Medium Business of the Year.

Director Andy Coleman said: "It feel really good to have won. It's hard to say anything that isn't generic but it's good for the whole team. We are an amalgamation of six different companies and we have 52 members of staff, and this is good for the whole company."

Geoffrey Parker Games Ltd was announced as Retailer of the Year. Elliot Parker, sales director and grandson of the company's founder, said: "I feel relieved. It's a credit to all of the team in the workshop. They have been working very hard and we are now in our 61st year."

Sponsors Uttlesford District Council at the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO Sponsors Uttlesford District Council at the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

M Riccio Hair Design was announced as Employer of the Year. Michele Riccio said: "It feels amazing to have won. It is so nice to be recognised outside of your own industry for the commitment to our team. It is all about the team and it's amazing to be recognised."

Lodge Coaches was this year's Business in the Community winner.

BBC Essex presenters Steve Scruton and Ian Wyatt, hosts of the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO BBC Essex presenters Steve Scruton and Ian Wyatt, hosts of the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

Company director, Robert Lodge, said: "It feels fantastic to have won. We have up 100th anniversary coming up next year so it is quite fitting that we got this."

The company previously won an award at the Uttlesford Business Awards two years ago.

Sponsors London Stanstead Airport at the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO Sponsors London Stanstead Airport at the Uttlesford Business Awards 2019. Picture: DANNY LOO

