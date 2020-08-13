Advanced search

A-Level results 2020: Bishop’s Stortford College

PUBLISHED: 16:16 13 August 2020

Students collect their A-Level results at Bishop's Stortford College. Picture: Bishop's Stortford College

Students collect their A-Level results at Bishop's Stortford College. Picture: Bishop's Stortford College

Bishop’s Stortford College Upper Sixth students have received their A-level results.

The vast majority of students in Bishop’s Stortford College’s Upper Sixth have gained places at a university of their choice.

Almost 50 percent of A-Level grades awarded were A*-A and just under 80 percent were awarded A*-B, with a 100 percent pass rate in spite of a large number of grades being lower than the College had predicted.

All the College’s Oxbridge candidates have confirmed their places.

And 30 students achieved three or more A*/A grades.

This year, 34 students also took an Extended Project Qualification, a Level 3 qualification that gives students free rein to follow a particular passion.

This year the highest number of students to date undertook this additional qualification, with 35 percent of grades being awards A*, 76 percent at A*-A and 88 percent at A*-B.

Instead of preparing for and sitting their A-Levels, these students spent their Summer Term undertaking an intensive preparation course for university.

They attended university style seminars on undergraduate material, upskilled their research, IT and presentation skills and completed in-depth research investigations on a topic studied in their course. Of those going on to University, many will be going to top ranked universities including Oxbridge, Cardiff, Durham, York, Warwick, Edinburgh, Bristol, UCL, Imperial College and Exeter.

They will be studying Law, Medicine, Civil Engineering, Fine Art and Business with Marketing.

