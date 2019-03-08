Advanced search

Village is first in the fast lane as new ultra broadband is installed

PUBLISHED: 09:10 19 April 2019

Left to Right: Cllr Gagan Mohindra, Gigaclear Project Delivery Director Liz Southardr, Superfast Essex mascot, Super Sam, Superfast Essex Senior Programme Manage Connie Kerbst, and Chief Operating Officer at Gigaclear Drew Ritchie. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Left to Right: Cllr Gagan Mohindra, Gigaclear Project Delivery Director Liz Southardr, Superfast Essex mascot, Super Sam, Superfast Essex Senior Programme Manage Connie Kerbst, and Chief Operating Officer at Gigaclear Drew Ritchie. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Birchanger is the first Uttlesford village to benefit from a countywide roll-out of ultrafast fibre broadband.

The broadband network operator, Gigaclear, has installed a fibre broadband cabinet in the village, as part of the Superfast Essex broadband programme.

The cabinet is currently providing 212 properties in Birchanger with a connection to a fibre broadband network with far more properties expected to become enabled across Uttlesford in the coming months, as even more cabinets are installed, and network connections built.

The Gigaclear network is capable of delivering download and upload speeds of up to 900Mbps, meaning it would take less than a minute to download a 2.5-hour HD film, faster than boiling a kettle.

Transforming the broadband speeds of Birchanger was a significant civil engineering project. Gigaclear contractor Kier worked to dig up 5.3km of carriageway, footway and verge to lay more than 6.5km of fibre.

Gigaclear is working to deliver ultrafast fibre broadband to more than 4,600 properties in Uttlesford, as part of the third phase of its work with Superfast Essex, Essex County Council's broadband improvement programme.

Drew Ritchie, chief operating officer at Gigaclear, said: “This marks the start of a hugely exciting time for residents and businesses who live and work across Uttlesford. We believe passionately in the importance of digital inclusion for all, no matter how rural their chosen home or business is.

“We hear time and again how an excellent internet connection can really transform lives, be it accessing important social and retail services remotely or simply keeping in touch with family members living far away.”

Essex county councillor Gagan Mohindra, cabinet member for economic development, said: “I'm thrilled residents can now buy ultrafast broadband in Birchanger because of Superfast Essex's work with Gigaclear. This is the first of many cabinet areas due to be connected, meaning shortly even more Uttlesford homes and businesses will be able to benefit too.”

Residents and businesses interested in receiving Gigaclear's ultrafast broadband service can find out more at www.gigaclear.net/superfastessex.

