In pictures: Latest Ukraine support from Uttlesford community
- Credit: Dicky Howett
Efforts to support people in invaded Ukraine continue across the district. Here are some of the individuals making a difference.
UK-Aid, Felsted
UK-Aid is driving three 18-tonne aid lorries of aid to assist Ukrainian refugees who have crossed the Moldovan border at Palanca, Tudora and Otaci.
The lorries will leave on Thursday, March 24. Donations need to be with UK-Aid before Friday, March 18.
Take items to Newhouse Farm, Leaden Roding, Dunmow, CM6 1RE between 11am and 2pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
They are also seeking cash donations to help with transport costs. For a list of items that are needed and bank transfer details see: https://www.uk-aid.org/news/article/ukraine-crisis.html
Tesco Great Dunmow and Co-op Flitch Green
Dunmow man Jamie Murdoch's efforts continue, collecting donated items and driving them in his van to Colchester garrison.
On Tuesday nights he is at Co-op in Flitch Green and on Wednesdays he is at Tesco set-down area in Great Dunmow, both between 5pm and 6.30pm.
He is collecting a range of items including sleeping bags, ground sheets, dried food, nappies, toothpaste and other toiletries, and tinned food with ring pull tops. He cannot accept cash or clothing.
So far has taken five van loads of donated items to Colchester garrison. He has also been out to Little Easton to collect donations.
"The response has been brilliant," he said.
Felsted Royal British Legion
A coffee morning held at Felsted's Royal British Legion on Wednesday (March 9) has raised £1,000 through collective efforts, a raffle, and cheques from Freemasons.
The money raised is for Felsted charity UK-Aid, and generous people also donated the equivalent of a car boot of support items including towels, blankets, toiletries, nappies, and tins of food.
Theresa Thomas said: "Everybody in Felsted rallied around."
She planned the event with Lorraine Kerr.
Theresa's blue and yellow ribbon pin badges were admired so much, she's making some to sell.
Luckins, Great Dunmow
A wine tasting held by Luckins Wine Store in Great Dunmow has raised £850.
The total was boosted through Gift Aid and donations have also been added to the total. All proceeds are for Felsted-based charity UK-Aid.
The Rose Garden Florist, Great Dunmow
Customers at The Rose Garden Florist in Great Dunmow have been buying sunflowers, the Ukraine national flower, and blue and yellow flower bulbs.
Owner Stephanie Harris said the company they work with to get flowers around the world have suspended business with Russia.
She said she wholeheartedly supports this decision, though it could mean that growers may be hit financially very badly, or prices in the UK could rise in future.
The florist's front window now has Big Ted showing his support for the Ukraine.
"It's a small thing to do but it's symbolic, that all of us even in a little town like Dunmow stand united with people that are being appallingly treated."
Royal watchers have noticed that The Queen had blue and yellow flowers in the room when she received Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
