Uttlesford District Council to invest £1m in climate change initiatives

R4U Councillor Louise Pepper

Uttlesford District Council is set to invest £1m in climate change initiatives over the next three years - but it needs help with sustainable travel from Essex County Council.

R4U Councillor Patrick Lavelle

Great Dunmow North district councillor, Louise Pepper told Great Dunmow Town Council that rural communities experience several travel problems, including narrow roads, limited footpaths and poor cycling opportunities.

According to Cllr Pepper, transport was responsible for the majority of CO2 emissions in Uttlesford, but residents cannot become less car dependent without “safe and sustainable options”.

She said: “My climate group of local residents, have all expressed that cycling in areas like Dunmow, Saffron Walden, Thaxted and Stansted Mountfitchet isn’t safe.

“We can change this by making improvements to our existing cycle lanes, seeking new cycling options that could join up with new developments and towns; wider footpaths for mums with buggies, small children on scooters and for the elderly and vulnerable; allowing new and existing residents to walk and cycle safely to school, to work and the shops.”

Stuart Withington, vice chair of the Flitch Way Action Group, said at the same meeting that he received a letter from Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch, which said the government’s investment in sustainable infrastructure is not for rural projects.

Cllr Pepper replied by stating that rural districts provide more funding to Essex County Council than other Essex areas. She added: “I think we provide £40 million to ECC. We can’t become more sustainable unless we get more funding from ECC to do more cycle lanes and footpaths.”

Great Dunmow South district and town Cllr Patrick Lavelle supported Cllr Pepper, and added: “We pay them a significant amount more in fees than they spend on our district. We are trying to ensure, particularly in transport, that we get the appropriate funding.”

Following the meeting, Cllr Pepper said that public transport is another “major issue” in rural areas.

She said: “Buses are infrequent and trains are overcrowded and expensive. We need better and cheaper services to encourage increased usage.”

In this sense, she expressed enthusiasm towards a collaboration between UDC and ECC to secure sustainable travel strategies and funding.

A meeting between Cllr Pepper, County Councillor Simon Walsh and director of environment and climate change action Samantha Kennedy took place on Tuesday, October 6.

Cllr Pepper had sent a letter to them, highlighting all the issues, on Friday, October 2. She said ECC are “key” in achieving solutions.

She also wrote about the contribution of any level of pollution to deaths and health problems, and said the UK’s economy would be boosted by £1.6billion a year in its absence.

Essex County Council and Kemi Badenoch have been contacted for comment.