Great Canfield planning application refused by Uttlesford district councillors
- Credit: Archant
A planning application to build five houses in Great Canfield has been unanimously rejected by Uttlesford District Council.
The application included the demolition of existing buildings at Sandhurst, Great Canfield Road. It was proposed for rejection by Green councillor Paul Fairhurst and seconded by R4U Cllr Geoff Bagnall during a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, November 18.
A UDC officer had recommended the application be approved. A previous rejected application was appealed, and the inspector identified there would be no harm to the character and appearance of the area.
Cllr Fairhurst said: “It is part of Flitch Way which we regard as sacred. I disagree with the inspector that it won’t cause any harm.”
Cllr Bagnall said: “We shouldn’t be frightened to refuse anything on the basis that it will be approved by the inspector.”
You may also want to watch:
Great Canfield Parish Council asked the planning committee to consider the impact of the development and refuse the application.
R4U Cllr Geof Driscoll said: “There will be heavy vehicles over the Flitch Way bridge, and, during school travel time, I feel this could be a problem on a narrow road.”
Most Read
- 1 Dunmow head chef on his ‘surreal’ MasterChef experience
- 2 Rapid Covid tests for those without symptoms come to Essex, and vaccine is on way
- 3 Police seek witnesses to fatal collision
- 4 Stansted opens coronavirus testing centre
- 5 Head chef Alex Webb in the kitchen for MasterChef: The Professionals
- 6 Man jailed for drugs production operation of cannabis laced boiled sweets
- 7 Artist leaves postcards around town to spread joy
- 8 Dunmow chef Alex Webb is in Finals Week on MasterChef: The Professionals
- 9 Parts of the district to enter Tier Three coronavirus restrictions
- 10 Essex Police make 99 arrests in first 10 days of campaign