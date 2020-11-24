Advanced search

Great Canfield planning application refused by Uttlesford district councillors

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 November 2020

Green Councillor Cllr Paul Fairhurst proposed the refusal of the Great Canfield application.

A planning application to build five houses in Great Canfield has been unanimously rejected by Uttlesford District Council.

R4U Cllr Geoff Bagnall seconded the proposal to reject the Great Canfield application.R4U Cllr Geoff Bagnall seconded the proposal to reject the Great Canfield application.

The application included the demolition of existing buildings at Sandhurst, Great Canfield Road. It was proposed for rejection by Green councillor Paul Fairhurst and seconded by R4U Cllr Geoff Bagnall during a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, November 18.

A UDC officer had recommended the application be approved. A previous rejected application was appealed, and the inspector identified there would be no harm to the character and appearance of the area.

Cllr Fairhurst said: “It is part of Flitch Way which we regard as sacred. I disagree with the inspector that it won’t cause any harm.”

Cllr Bagnall said: “We shouldn’t be frightened to refuse anything on the basis that it will be approved by the inspector.”

Great Canfield Parish Council asked the planning committee to consider the impact of the development and refuse the application.

R4U Cllr Geof Driscoll said: “There will be heavy vehicles over the Flitch Way bridge, and, during school travel time, I feel this could be a problem on a narrow road.”

