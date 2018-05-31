Advanced search

Police appeal after two more women were assaulted in Dunmow

PUBLISHED: 14:53 02 June 2020

Archant

Police are searching for a man after two women were sexually assaulted in Dunmow.

The incidents took place on Monday, June 1.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “It has been reported that a man on a bicycle grabbed the victim’s bottom over her clothes whilst she was walking near Flitch Way at around 4.15pm.

“He then went on to kiss another girl on the cheek.”

The man was described as being in his mid-20s, around 5ft 8ins tall (1.76m), with a shaved head and an eyebrow piercing.

He was wearing a blue checked shirt, and police have since recovered the bike that he is believed to have been riding.

Essex Police believes the two incidents are unrelated to the two attempted rapes reported on Thursday, May 28 in Greater Dunmow and Friday, May 29 in Little Dunmow. Detective Inspector Frazer Low said: “I appreciate that this is a very disturbing incident for the local community, especially given the offences over the weekend.

“Whilst this is a cowardly, disgusting act, we do not believe that it is linked to the weekend’s incidents. A man remains in custody on suspicion of these.

“I’d like to thank the victim for coming forward and reporting this, and to the witnesses who have helped us so far.”

If anyone has seen a man matching the above description yesterday afternoon and can help police identify him, please call 101 and quote incident 730 of Monday, June 1.

You can also report information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

