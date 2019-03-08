Two men arrested in Abbess Roding on suspicion of cultivating and posessing cannabis

Police arrested two men in Abbess Roding on suspicion of cultivating and possessing cannabis on Saturday (September 21) after receiving reports that a fire arm had been discharged.

After receiving the reports, officers searched the area of Abbess Road and arrested the men. However, no firearms were found after a propery search and Essex Police believe a gun was not discharged.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports that a firearm has been discharged in Abbess Roding shortly before 10am on Saturday. Officers attended and searched the area of Abbess Road. Two local men, aged 40 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and possession of cannabis. They have since been released under investigation. Following a search of the property, no firearms were recovered and we do not believe that a gun was discharged."