'We are all so proud of you' - tribute paid to man killed in collision near Hatfield Heath

Matthew Richardson. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Tributes have been paid to a man who died following a collision in Hatfield Heath earlier this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Matthew Richardson, 25, from North Weald, died from his injuries following a collision in Chelmsford Road at around 11.10pm on August 8.

In a tribute, his girlfriend, Becky Painter, said: "I will love you and miss you forever.

"You were the best boyfriend I could have ever asked for and you did everything for me because that was who you were.

"Everyone else came first without a thought in it. I will cherish all of the memories and time we had together.

"I will never forgot the smell of your aftershave or the loud rumble of the Galaxie as you picked me up.

"My heart is well and truly broken and you have taken it with you. I can't wait for the day I get to see you again. I know you'll always be with me wherever I go.

"You were such an inspiration to so many people.

"If you thought you wanted to do something you did it, no care in other peoples' opinions.

"You achieved so much and we are all so proud of you. Everyone says how glad they are you found me but to be honest I'm so glad I found you.

"You meant the world to me and always will. Your heart couldn't have been any bigger.

"You were always the one to make people laugh in any situation, make things awkward when you said the wrong thing or just be there for moral support and for someone to moan to.

"I still expect you to just text me and say your outside or to just walk round the corner. I will take the Galaxie for a drive for you like we were going to.

"I will try make you proud and every step I take I will be thing of you.

"I love you and just want you back. Look after my heart up there and enjoy driving your GT3 RS in ruby stone pink. I will find you one day and we will continue our journey

"Sleep well babe I love you forever and always."

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage to call the serious collision investigations team on 101 quoting incident 1421 of 08/08/

Alternatively, you can report information online by visit www.essex.police.uk/do-it-online or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.