Tree of Hope in the church

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:00 PM December 23, 2020   
A woman and a girl next to a large tree

Giselle and Candice with the Tree of Hope at St Michaels and All Angels Church, Leaden Roding. - Credit: SUPPLIED

A Tree of Hope at St Michaels and All Angels in Leaden Roding has messages from the community on it.

During a service earlier this month, some of the messages were read aloud without the writer's names being revealed, to ensure their privacy. Some of the messages brought a tear to the eye of listeners. These messages have been blessed and placed on the tree, remembering lost loved ones, people who are far away and missed, and special wishes, from all age groups in the community. 

Nearly £300 has been raised through donations for the messages, and through sales of jam, marmalade, jigsaws and even the Broadcast. This money will support the church and Whizz-Kidz.

There are a series of displays around the church and part of the Christmas story can be read. The church also has a knitted Knitivity.

Christmas tree in church

The Tree of Hope inside St Michaels and All Angels Church, Leaden Roding. - Credit: SUPPLIED


Great Dunmow News

