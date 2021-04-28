Disruptive passenger caused chaos to trains
- Credit: Greater Anglia
A disruptive passenger who blocked train doors caused peak-time chaos at Stansted Mountfitchet yesterday (Tuesday, April 27).
The passenger was on the 6.58am train from London Liverpool Street to Cambridge. Their actions caused the train to terminate early at Stansted by 7.52am.
Passengers waiting for London-bound trains reported that pupils from Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport and Saffron Walden County High School were left waiting due to the disruption.
Northbound trains were disrupted for approximately one hour, leaving some Stansted Airport services cancelled until 10.08am.
A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said: “Obstructing the doors causes unnecessary delays to passengers as safety checks needs to be made before the train can continue.
You may also want to watch:
“Anyone who witnesses this behaviour on our trains should contact a member of rail staff or the British Transport Police immediately.”
They added: "Any customers who were affected can claim delay repay compensation via our website."
The delay repay form is online: https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay.
Most Read
- 1 New florist shop is open for business
- 2 More and more opportunities for real races to the delight of Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners
- 3 Pam's sponsored 'walkies' includes support from a Guide Dog
- 4 Aythorpe Roding and High Roding all set for new cricket league season
- 5 Community support helps Saffron Hall plan reduced programme
- 6 Grants continue to help businesses adapt to online life
- 7 Tiny sensors to protect Audley End House
- 8 Dogs seized and three arrested following police operation on Braintree Road, Dunmow
- 9 House Classics show coming to Cambridge with National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra
- 10 North Uttlesford's 20,000 Covid jabs success