Published: 1:02 PM April 28, 2021

A disruptive passenger who blocked train doors caused peak-time chaos at Stansted Mountfitchet yesterday (Tuesday, April 27).

The passenger was on the 6.58am train from London Liverpool Street to Cambridge. Their actions caused the train to terminate early at Stansted by 7.52am.

Passengers waiting for London-bound trains reported that pupils from Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport and Saffron Walden County High School were left waiting due to the disruption.

Northbound trains were disrupted for approximately one hour, leaving some Stansted Airport services cancelled until 10.08am.

A spokesperson for Greater Anglia said: “Obstructing the doors causes unnecessary delays to passengers as safety checks needs to be made before the train can continue.

“Anyone who witnesses this behaviour on our trains should contact a member of rail staff or the British Transport Police immediately.”

They added: "Any customers who were affected can claim delay repay compensation via our website."

The delay repay form is online: https://www.greateranglia.co.uk/about-us/our-performance/delay-repay.