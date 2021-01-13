News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police seek witnesses to two vehicle collision

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:08 PM January 13, 2021   
Essex Police officers are seeking witnesses to a two vehicle collision which closed a road for several hours.

A blue Fiat Punto and a red Citroen Space Tourer were in collision at about 1.20pm on Saturday, January 9 on Chelmsford Road, Margaret Roding. 

Police, ambulance and fire brigade attended the scene.

The driver of the Punto, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for a minor head wound.

The male driver of the Citroen Space Tourer and his female passenger, both in their 60s, were taken to hospital for treatment. The man was treated for a chest injury and the woman treated for a leg injury.

Anyone who saw the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 514 of January 9.

Or submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Information can also be given anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org

