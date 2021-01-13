Police seek witnesses to two vehicle collision
- Credit: Archant
Essex Police officers are seeking witnesses to a two vehicle collision which closed a road for several hours.
A blue Fiat Punto and a red Citroen Space Tourer were in collision at about 1.20pm on Saturday, January 9 on Chelmsford Road, Margaret Roding.
Police, ambulance and fire brigade attended the scene.
The driver of the Punto, a man in his 40s, was treated at the scene for a minor head wound.
The male driver of the Citroen Space Tourer and his female passenger, both in their 60s, were taken to hospital for treatment. The man was treated for a chest injury and the woman treated for a leg injury.
Anyone who saw the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 514 of January 9.
Or submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.
Information can also be given anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org
Most Read
- 1 Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom
- 2 Two Covid swab kit sites open in Uttlesford
- 3 Hampers packed in Foakes Hall bring families a boost
- 4 Covid cases rise but no plans to reopen temporary Essex mortuary
- 5 Oliver Purvis of Flitch Green is jailed for assaulting a woman and a teenager
- 6 Covid jabs have started at Broomfield Hospital's Vaccination Hub
- 7 Free winter warmer packs for elderly and vulnerable
- 8 Minibuses are transporting residents to Covid jab appointments
- 9 Care home chef Ben Morris shortlisted for award
- 10 Archaeologists find remains of Iron Age village