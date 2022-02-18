Delays expected as A12 Boreham Interchange closed for a weekend

There will be no direct access between the A12 London-bound and the A130 Colchester Road between February 26 and February 28 - Credit: Google Earth

A major road junction in Essex will close for two days in late-February.

Half of the A12 Boreham Interchange near Chelmsford will be shut to traffic from 6am on Saturday, February 26 until 6am on Monday, February 28.

Essex County Council has said that delays are expected in the area over the weekend.

While work takes place, there will be no direct access between the A12 London-bound and the A130 for Stansted Airport.

An Essex County Council spokesperson said: "Delays are expected in the area so we would encourage people travelling to plan their journeys.

"Where possible, consider walking, cycling or using passenger transport, including the park and ride services, which are available on Saturday."

Resurfacing work will take place while the Boreham Interchange is closed.

The resurfacing work is part of a project to build a new A131 link road between Little Waltham and the A12.