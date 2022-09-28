Row of parked cars causing 'dangerous' obstruction in Takeley
- Credit: Janet Cleaves
Takeley residents have raised concerns about a row of parked cars which are causing a potentially dangerous traffic obstruction.
The row of around 16 vehicles is on the B1256, after the Birchanger Green roundabout and just before the Silver Jubilee Hall.
Resident Janet Cleaves said: "It's causing a real obstruction and is a danger to traffic. This has been reported to police on numerous occasions.
"We can't turn out of The Pastures or out of any residence without a dangerous manoeuvre - or the Silver Jubilee Hall - without being on the wrong side of the road.
"A lorry came round the corner and I had nowhere to go. There's a risk of a head-on collision. The lorry ended up on the pavement. It's a very dangerous situation."
Essex police confirmed that this is a matter for the council, not the police.
An Essex Highways spokesperson said: “Any requests for the introduction of new parking restrictions should be sent to the North Essex Parking Partnership (NEPP).
"If there are vehicles parking dangerously, it would be a matter for Essex Police.”