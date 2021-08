Published: 12:15 PM August 17, 2021 Updated: 1:20 PM August 17, 2021

Motorists in Uttlesford may experience delays following a traffic collision this morning.

The incident occurred to the south of Stansted Mountfitchet on A120 Thremhall Avenue at 10.11am on Tuesday August 17.

The road is reported by TomTom to be closed. The incident is expected to end at around 2.20pm.

Map of Incident Location - Credit: Google