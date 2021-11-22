Two cyclists taken to hospital after Great Easton crash
- Credit: Jacob Savill
Two cyclists were taken to hospital by ambulance on Saturday after a collision near Great Easton.
The crash, which involving a driver and six cyclists, took place shortly after 10am on November 20.
Two East of England Ambulance Service crews attended the collision.
A service spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.09am on Saturday with reports of a collision in Broxted Road, Great Easton.
"We sent two ambulances and took two people to Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford for further care."
On Twitter, the Essex Roads Policing account said they dealt with an incident in Great Easton involving six cyclists.
The tweet read: "Three people have gone to hospitals to have their injuries treated.
Most Read
- 1 Two cyclists taken to hospital after Great Easton crash
- 2 Dunmow Town Team announces 2021 Christmas market
- 3 Firefighters tackle furnace explosion at Braintree factory
- 4 Felsted School class on a mission to help Humboldt Penguins
- 5 Cardiology waiting lists a 'postcode lottery' in Essex, says charity
- 6 'Massive' headliners set to be announced for Creamfields South Chelmsford 2022 line-up
- 7 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
- 8 Essex RSPB trails partner with Aardman's Robin Robin animation on Netflix
- 9 Man charged in robbery probe that saw high school close
- 10 Miss Disco to host Valentine's party in Saffron Walden to meet demand
"Please take care when out, especially on the back roads."
Neither Essex Police nor Broomfield Hospital could issue a further comment on the incident.