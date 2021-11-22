Two cyclists were taken to hospital by ambulance on Saturday after a collision near Great Easton.

The crash, which involving a driver and six cyclists, took place shortly after 10am on November 20.

Two East of England Ambulance Service crews attended the collision.

A service spokesperson said: "We were called at 10.09am on Saturday with reports of a collision in Broxted Road, Great Easton.

"We sent two ambulances and took two people to Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford for further care."

On Twitter, the Essex Roads Policing account said they dealt with an incident in Great Easton involving six cyclists.

Essex Roads Policing tweeted that six cycles and one motor vehicle were involved in the collision - Credit: Twitter

The tweet read: "Three people have gone to hospitals to have their injuries treated.

"Please take care when out, especially on the back roads."

Neither Essex Police nor Broomfield Hospital could issue a further comment on the incident.