Man in life-threatening condition after White Notley collision

Will Durrant

Published: 5:38 PM December 29, 2021
Church Road between White Notley and Witham

Church Hill, near White Notley - Credit: Google Earth

A man is being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision near White Notley.

Essex Police said a man in his 50s was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Church Hill today (December 29) at around 12.30pm.

The road between White Notley and Witham was closed after the incident. Essex Police described the collision as "serious".

A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact us, quoting incident 433 of today.

"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"You can also call us on 101."

