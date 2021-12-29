Man in life-threatening condition after White Notley collision

A man is being treated in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision near White Notley.

Essex Police said a man in his 50s was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Church Hill today (December 29) at around 12.30pm.

The road between White Notley and Witham was closed after the incident. Essex Police described the collision as "serious".

A spokesperson said: "Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact us, quoting incident 433 of today.

"You can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

"You can also call us on 101."