RideLondon comes to the district this weekend, on Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29.

The partnership between RideLondon and Essex County Council will give up to £1million to Essex over the next year.

Active Essex and The Active Essex Foundation will deliver a grants programme that will offer up to £500 one-time-only grants through the Activation Fund to inspire people to be more active.

It has been announced that RideLondon coming into Essex is to take place every year for the next five years.

There are now 1,400 signatures on a petition called Stop RideLONDON through Dunmow and surrounding villages.

Great Dunmow Town Council will discuss the aftermath of RideLondon at their annual meeting on June 23.

There is another cycle tour coming to the district on June 7, for Stage two of the Women's Tour 2022.

This weekend

Thousands of spectators are expected.

Dunmow town and High Street will be open on both days.

Vehicles that park on the route need to move their vehicle the night before or they will be moved.

There are road closures. The full list and maps are online at: https://www.ridelondon.co.uk/road-closures/routes-and-road-closures

Saturday, May 28

The UCI Women’s WorldTour, RideLondon Classique, comes through our district on Saturday, May 28 for Stage Two.

The route is Chelmsford to Epping via Uttlesford.



Where to watch RideLondon Classique Stage Two

Organisers have said that spectators could watch the RideLondon Classique on Saturday at:

11am at Chelmsford's Anglia Ruskin University

11.55am at Finchingfield

1.20pm onwards at Epping High Street.

There are two circuits of Epping at 1.20pm and 2.20pm, a finish at around 2.30pm followed by presentations.

There will be a police escort with officers on motorcycles travelling the route ahead of the riders.

Organisers have given estimated times. These could vary depending on how fast the cyclists pedal.





Estimated timings for RideLondon Classique Stage Two on May 28:

11am Chelmsford

11.25am Felsted

11.55 Finchingfield

12.05 Great Sampford

12.15pm Thaxted

12.20pm Great Easton

Thereafter Great Dunmow. The High Street will be closed for 15 minutes as the elite riders come through.

12.45 Leaden Roding, then onward to Fyfield

1.20pm onwards in Epping, finish time 2.30pm to 3pm.

RideLondon impact on roads on Saturday, May 28

The M11, M25 and A12 will be open as usual.

Stansted airport access is not directly affected.

Emergency vehicles access will be a priority.

There are part-closures of the A414, A1060 and B1008 on both Saturday and Sunday.

The A414 will be closed between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Saturday at Tyler's Green to allow the RideLondon Classique to pass.

The A1060 will be closed on Saturday between Writtle and Chelmsford at some point between 10.30am and 11.15am in both directions.

The A1060 at Leaden Roding will be closed for a time between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Saturday.

The B1008 Essex Regiment Way will be closed on Saturday between 11am and noon between the A131 and Ford End.

RideLondon impact on roads on Sunday, May 29

On Sunday more than 20,000 riders will take part in RideLondon Essex 100, 60 and 30-mile rides that start in London and head into Essex and back to London.

There are more than 100 miles of road closures, with 16 vehicle crossing points.

Stansted airport access is not directly affected.

Emergency vehicles access will be a priority.

The route - and road closures - have been given as:

London, Walthamstow, Epping, North Weald,

Tyler's Green (5am to 5pm),

Fyfield (5am to 1.30pm),

Leaden Roding (7am to 1.30pm)

Great Dunmow (7am to 2pm)

Felsted (6am to 3.30pm),

Great Waltham (7.30am to 2.45pm)

Writtle (7am to 3.30pm)

A414 towards Ongar (5am to 5pm), then A113 towards Chigwell Row (7.30am to 5pm), and back to London.

The Uttlesford road closures list

Dunmow Road B184 is closed 5am to 1.30pm.

Stortford Road A1060 is closed 7am to 1.30pm.

Dunmow Road B184 is closed 6am to 2.30pm.

Ongar Road B184 is closed 6am to 2.30pm.

Chelmsford Road B1008 is closed 7am to 2pm.

High Street B1008 in Great Dunmow is closed 7am to 2pm.

Braintree Road is closed 6am to 3pm.

Braintree Road B1256 is closed 6am to 3pm.

Dunmow Road B1256 is closed 6am to 3pm.

B1417 is closed 6am to 3.30pm.

Ravens Crescent B1417 is closed 6am to 3.30pm.

Braintree Road B1417 is closed 6am to 3.30pm.

Chelmsford Road B1417 is closed 6am to 3.30pm.

Part-closures list

There is a part-closure of the A414, the A1060 and the B1008 Essex Regiment Way.

The A414 will be closed between M11 Junction 7 to the A414 London Road in Chelmsford from 5am to 5pm on Sunday. Travel to and from Church Lane in North Weald Bassett.

The A1060 at Leaden Roding is closed in both directions and between Written and Chelmsford from 7am.

The A1060 will reopen at Leaden Roding only, westbound, at 1.30pm for access towards Hatfield Heath and the M11. The A1060 will reopen at 3.30pm.

The B1008 Essex Regiment Way is closed between the A131 and Ford End from 7.30am to 2.45pm.

Vehicle crossing points and road closures

The B184 will be closed from 5am to 1.30pm to the south of Leaden Roding.

The B184 will be closed from 6am to 2.30pm to the north of Leaden Roding.

There are two vehicle crossing points for access.

At Aythorpe Roding, a vehicle crossing point will allow access across the B184 to and from School Lane before 7.25am and after 1.15pm.

At High Roding, a vehicle crossing point to and from Canfield Road and Rands Road is available before 7.25am and after 1.30pm.

In Great Dunmow, the B184 Ongar Road is closed from 6am to 2.30pm, the B1008 Chelmsford Road is closed from 7am to 2pm, and Braintree Road and the B1256 Braintree Road is closed from 6am to 3pm.

Cyclists will be stopped on the hour and half hour in Great Dunmow so that residents can enter and exit the area.

To get to Little Dunmow and Felsted, use B1008 via Barnston and North End.

A vehicle crossing in Felsted will give access to and from Stebbing Road and Station Road before 7.50am and after 2.25pm.

Dunmow has stalls on Sunday morning, with mechanics available to service bicycles.







