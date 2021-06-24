Police appeal as driver seriously hurt in three-car crash
- Credit: Archant
Police are appealing for dashcam footage or CCTV as they investigate a collision in Little Dunmow which caused serious injuries.
Police were called to a collision on the junction of Station Road and the B1256 (Braintree Road) shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 22.
A Maserati, a grey Fiat and a white Peugeot van were involved.
The Fiat driver was taken to hospital with injuries to his ribs and collarbone.
Two people were cut free from their vehicles by fire crews from Great Dunmow and Braintree.
You may also want to watch:
Along with the Fiat driver, another person was taken to Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford for further treatment.
A Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), two ambulances and an ambulance officer went to the scene.
Police have urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision to come forward online (https://www.essex.police.uk/), quoting incident 495 of June 22.
Most Read
- 1 Air ambulance and four land vehicles called to Essex emergency
- 2 In pictures: First ever Summer Solstice Sundown festival a hit
- 3 In pictures: Stebbing tractor run 2021
- 4 Two taken to hospital after Little Dunmow collision
- 5 This week's paper: Dunmow Broadcast on June 24, 2021
- 6 Draft plans for 49 new Thaxted homes unveiled
- 7 Half empty or half full weekend depending on whether you play for Dunmow's firsts or seconds
- 8 Motion of no confidence - may be held behind closed doors
- 9 Uttlesford businesses 'disappointed' with Freedom Day delay
- 10 The 2021 Stebbing Tractor Run route
Witnesses can also call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.