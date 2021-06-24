News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Police appeal as driver seriously hurt in three-car crash

Will Durrant

Published: 2:32 PM June 24, 2021   
Two policemen with their backs to the camera

Essex Police launched an appeal for witnesses after a Little Dunmow collision on Tuesday - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for dashcam footage or CCTV as they investigate a collision in Little Dunmow which caused serious injuries.

Police were called to a collision on the junction of Station Road and the B1256 (Braintree Road) shortly after 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 22.

A Maserati, a grey Fiat and a white Peugeot van were involved.

The Fiat driver was taken to hospital with injuries to his ribs and collarbone.

Two people were cut free from their vehicles by fire crews from Great Dunmow and Braintree.

Along with the Fiat driver, another person was taken to Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford for further treatment.

A Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), two ambulances and an ambulance officer went to the scene.

Police have urged anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision to come forward online (https://www.essex.police.uk/), quoting incident 495 of June 22.

Witnesses can also call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.


