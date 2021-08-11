Published: 4:38 PM August 11, 2021

Essex Police is appealing for video footage after a fatal collision - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist has died after a collision near Fyfield.

Emergency services were called to an incident involving a motorbike on the B184 Ongar Road near Herons Lane shortly before 8pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 8).

Despite paramedics' best efforts, the rider of the motorbike, a man, died at the scene.

His pillion rider, a woman, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with injuries described as life-changing.

Essex Police is appealing for dashcam and doorbell footage of the incident.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We need anyone in the area to check their CCTV, dashcam and doorbell cameras to see if they have caught any footage which may have captured either the incident or the moments before or after it."

Information can be submitted online at https://www.essex.police.uk.

Quote incident 1189 of August 11.

Anybody with information can also phone 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.