Published: 12:00 PM October 25, 2021

New parking charges at Hylands Estate will come into force on Monday, November 8.

Drivers who live outside the Chelmsford City Council area will need to pay £3.35 for the first hour of their stay at the Hylands Estate, or a £5 flat charge for longer stays.

For Chelmsford residents, the charge is reduced to £2 for up to one hour of parking, and £3 for longer stays.

Blue Badge holders and some residents receiving council tax benefit will not need to pay the charges.

Senior Chelmsford councillors said the fees will help fix a £1.7 million funding gap in city's budget next year, but opposition councillors warned that the charges are "complicated".

A city council spokesperson said: "Residents will be able to park at a reduced rate to reflect the contribution they already make to the upkeep of the 574-acre estate through their council tax."

Full details are on the council's website: https://www.chelmsford.gov.uk/parking-and-travel/hylands-car-parks/