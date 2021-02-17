14 weeks of work to start on new cycle route and footpath
Fourteen weeks of work are about to start to create a new footpath and cycle route in Great Notley Garden Village and Notley Green, to make it easier to get to Braintree.
The scheme developed by Essex County Council is called the Braintree Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan.
There will be improvements from the Skiddaw Close cut through, along London Road to Tortoiseshell Way.
They will be resurfacing and improving the footway and cycleways, creating a raised junction at Queenborough Lane with a better crossing point, moving the existing crossing point on the A120 westbound off slip, improving signs and markings and removing vegetation.
Throughout the works there will be lane closures, temporary traffic lights and other temporary traffic management in place.
This will include a full road closure at the Queenborough Lane/ London Road junction so the raised junction can be installed. The work is planned for March/April and the road will be closed for around 1.5 weeks.
Councillor Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council's Deputy Leader and cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “We want to help create safer, greener, healthier transport networks.
"Investing into routes such as London Road, which then link into the town’s wider cycle and walking network, will support more people to rethink how they travel and whether they need to use their car for short journeys.”
For more detail on the scheme see: www.essexhighways.org/london-road-braintree.aspx