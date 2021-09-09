Felsted collision: Motorcyclist seriously injured

Published: 5:55 PM September 9, 2021 Updated: 5:57 PM September 9, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist in his 20s was left with life-threatening injuries - Credit: Supplied by SN

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured during a collision in Felsted this morning.

A van and a motorcyclist collided on Braintree Road, Felsted at around 9am today (September 9).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. His condition was described as "life threatening" this afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service was at the scene.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance for further care."

Vehicle recovery after a collision in Felsted - Credit: Supplied by SN

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses who can contact officers online at https://www.essex.police.uk or by using the 'Live Chat' button between 7am and 11pm.

Witnesses can also call 101 and cite incident 310 of September 9, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.