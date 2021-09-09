News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Felsted collision: Motorcyclist seriously injured

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:55 PM September 9, 2021    Updated: 5:57 PM September 9, 2021
A police officer wearing a blue vest dealing with police tape in Felsted, Essex

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist in his 20s was left with life-threatening injuries - Credit: Supplied by SN

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured during a collision in Felsted this morning.

A van and a motorcyclist collided on Braintree Road, Felsted at around 9am today (September 9).

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge. His condition was described as "life threatening" this afternoon.

The East of England Ambulance Service was at the scene.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

"One person was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance for further care."

A van on the back of a truck in Felsted, Essex after a collision

Vehicle recovery after a collision in Felsted - Credit: Supplied by SN

Essex Police is appealing for witnesses who can contact officers online at https://www.essex.police.uk or by using the 'Live Chat' button between 7am and 11pm.

Witnesses can also call 101 and cite incident 310 of September 9, or call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

