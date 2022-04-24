Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended an incident on the A120 yesterday (Saturday, April 23) - Credit: Matt Pillinger

A man has died following an A120 "incident".

Emergency services, including Essex Police and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance, attended the incident, which began at around 8.45am yesterday (Saturday, April 25).

The A120 was shut in both directions between Stansted Airport and Dunmow while emergency crews were on the scene.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "We were called to concerns for a man on the A120 near Stansted.

"Emergency services attended but, sadly, the man died at the scene.

"His death is being treated as unexplained and a file is being prepared for the coroner."

The spokesperson added that the man's death is not thought to be suspicious.

Essex Police has launched an appeal for dash-cam footage from the A120 or witnesses.

Anybody with information about the incident can file a report online (https://www.essex.police.uk/), use the police's "Live Chat" facility, or phone 101, quoting incident 352 of April 23.

Witnesses who want to make an anonymous report can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.