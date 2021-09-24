News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man dies after Roxwell collision, police confirm

Will Durrant

Published: 6:12 PM September 24, 2021   
A Google Earth screencapture of a sign: Chelmsford, Writtle, A1060 and Roxwell

A man has died after a collision on the A1060 in Roxwell, near Chelmsford - Credit: Google Earth

A man has died from injuries he sustained in a Roxwell collision.

Essex Police said that a man, who has not been identified, was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the A1060 near Chelmsford yesterday (Thursday, September 23).

Officers were called to the scene at 1.50pm and closed a portion of the road between Chelmsford and Leaden Roding.

The man sadly died as a result of his injuries.

An Essex Police spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

They said: "A man who was involved in a collision on the A1060 in Roxwell yesterday afternoon has sadly died from his injuries.

"Officers were called to the scene at 1.50pm and the road was closed in both directions to allow specialist officers to carry out their investigations.

"The road re-opened at 9.30pm last night and we thank drivers for their patience."

