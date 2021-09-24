Man dies after Roxwell collision, police confirm
- Credit: Google Earth
A man has died from injuries he sustained in a Roxwell collision.
Essex Police said that a man, who has not been identified, was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the A1060 near Chelmsford yesterday (Thursday, September 23).
Officers were called to the scene at 1.50pm and closed a portion of the road between Chelmsford and Leaden Roding.
The man sadly died as a result of his injuries.
An Essex Police spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
"The road re-opened at 9.30pm last night and we thank drivers for their patience."