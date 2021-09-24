Published: 6:12 PM September 24, 2021

A man has died after a collision on the A1060 in Roxwell, near Chelmsford - Credit: Google Earth

A man has died from injuries he sustained in a Roxwell collision.

Essex Police said that a man, who has not been identified, was injured in a two-vehicle collision on the A1060 near Chelmsford yesterday (Thursday, September 23).

Officers were called to the scene at 1.50pm and closed a portion of the road between Chelmsford and Leaden Roding.

The man sadly died as a result of his injuries.

An Essex Police spokesperson confirmed no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

"The road re-opened at 9.30pm last night and we thank drivers for their patience."