Overnight closures planned for electrical works on M11 junction

Junction 7A of the M11 will be closed later this month for overnight electrical works - Credit: Will Durrant

A series of overnight closures will be in place on the M11 Junction 7A in the coming weeks.

The closure on the junction slip roads is so electrical installation works can be completed on the new junction.

Works will not directly impact the running of the M11 motorway, but drivers will be unable to use the exit or entry slip roads, or the link road at the Campions roundabout.

The works will take place between 9pm and 6am overnight on Monday, August 22, Tuesday, August 23, Wednesday, August 24, Thursday, August 25, Tuesday, August 30, Wednesday, August 31 and Thursday, September 1.

For more information about the project go to www.essex.gov.uk/junction7a.

Anyone with questions on enquiries about the closures is asked to email m11j7a@graham.co.uk.

More information about Essex Highways and changes which will impact traffic can be found at https://www.essexhighways.org/.