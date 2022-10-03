Boyton Cross between Leaden Roding and Chelmsford - where a 44-year-old haulier left a Kia driver with serious injuries in July 2022 - Credit: Google Earth

A lorry driver who admitted causing "life-changing injuries" on an Essex road has been jailed.

Vytavtas Morkynas, aged 44, was driving his lorry on the wrong side of the A1060 between Leaden Roding and Chelmsford when he hit a Kia Soul on July 5, 2022.

The haulier, of Hauptstraße in Hattenhofen, near Stuttgart, Germany, was jailed for 10 months and banned from driving for two years and nine months at a Chelmsford Crown Court hearing on Friday, September 23.

The crash victim - the Kia driver - was knocked unconscious, became trapped and needed an Essex County Fire and Rescue Service team to cut them free from the wreckage.

They were taking to hospital in a condition described as life-threatening having sustained two broken kneecaps and legs, a fractured wrist, pelvic injuries, internal injuries and a head injury.

PC Ryan Jackson, of the Essex Roads Policing Unit, said Morkynas has showed remorse but added there is "no excuse" for drivers who are unaware of their surroundings.

PC Jackson said: "Vytavtas Morkynas driving has left an innocent road user with injuries that are likely to impact on them for the rest of their life.

"There is no excuse for not being aware of your surroundings, of not being cognisant of the driving rules of the country you’re in.

"Although Morkynas has shown remorse for what he has done, he will now spend time behind bars to reflect on his actions."

Essex Police attended the A1060 crash, which took place in the Boyton Cross area, near the village of Roxwell.

Officers arrested Morkynas at the scene.

The lorry driver reportedly told officers: "It’s my fault, I was on the wrong side of the road. I’m used to driving in Europe."

He was later charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, which he admitted at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, August 4.