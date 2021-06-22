News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Two taken to hospital after Little Dunmow collision

Will Durrant

Published: 5:44 PM June 22, 2021    Updated: 6:26 PM June 22, 2021
East of England Ambulance Service.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent its Hazardous Area Response Team, two ambulances and an ambulance officer to the collision - Credit: Archant

Fire crews rescued two people after a collision in Little Dunmow today (June 22).

Fire crews from Great Dunmow and Braintree used specialist cutting equipment to release two people trapped in their vehicles following the collision on Station Road shortly after 1.30pm.

The casualties were freed by 2.35pm and left in the care of the ambulance service.

They were taken to Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford for further treatment. Their condition is unknown.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: "We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), two ambulances and an ambulance officer to the scene."

A spokesperson for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters were called to assist at the scene of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles."

Logo Icon