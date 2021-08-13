News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
A12 widening consultation comes to a close

Will Durrant

Published: 7:00 AM August 13, 2021   
A sign with a green panel: A12 - Witham - Colchester

There's one 'last chance' to have your say on A12 widening plans, Highways England says - Credit: Supplied by Highways England

There is one final weekend for drivers and residents to have their say on A12 upgrade works in Essex.

Highways England wants to hear views on a billion-pound upgrade to the road between Chelmsford and the A120 at Marks Tey.

The online consultation closes on Monday, August 16.

Highways England plans to widen the A12 from two lanes to three between the A130 at Boreham to the Marks Tey.

It wants to re-align some of the A12 around Witham and Kelvedon, replace two junctions at Hatfield Peverel with a new junction 21 and create new walking, cycling and horse-riding routes in the area.

Stephen Elderkin, Highways England project director, said: "Upgrading this section to three lanes will help with economic growth of the region and keep the county connected.

"The upgraded road will improve safety by connecting local roads via the new junctions rather than turning directly on to the A12, and increase capacity, making journey times shorter and more reliable."

The consultation is online at www.highwaysengland.co.uk/A12 or via email at A12chelmsfordA120wide@highwaysengland.co.uk.

