Published: 5:09 PM June 11, 2021

A crash in Hatfield Broad Oak left two drivers with minor injuries - Credit: Essex Police

Two motorists were left with minor injuries after a collision in Hatfield Broad Oak this morning (June 11).

Two cars collided on the B183 between 10 and 11am.

Essex Police Roads Policing team said the drivers were taken to hospital for further assessment.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "The collision occurred between two cars and the drivers are believed to have minor injuries."

Thankfully, the ambulance did not need to attend despite damage to both cars - Credit: Essex Police

A spokesperson for East of England Ambulance Service said a crew began travelling to the scene but was stood down before arriving.

According to CrashMap, there were five minor collisions on the B183 between Takeley and Hatfield Heath in 2019 and 2020.