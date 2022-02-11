News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman freed from upside-down car near Hatfield Broad Oak

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 2:10 PM February 11, 2022
A Google Street View image Hammonds Road approaching Hatfield Broad Oak, Essex

Firefighters from Leaden Roding and Harlow rescued a woman from a collision in Hatfield Broad Oak - Credit: Google Earth

A woman has been rescued from a car which flipped upside-down near Hatfield Broad Oak.

Firefighters and police officers were called to reports of a collision on Hammonds Road shortly after 10am yesterday (Thursday, February 12).

They found a woman in a car which had flipped upside-down and landed in a ditch between Hatfield Broad Oak and White Roding.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Leaden Roding and Harlow were called by Essex Police to Hammonds Road today at 10.21am.

"A car was upside down in a ditch and a woman, who was conscious and breathing, was trapped.

"Crews used specialist cutting equipment to rescue her by 11.28am and left her in the care of medics."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Essex Police
Uttlesford News

Don't Miss

Princess Alexandra Hospital, Harlow

NHS

NHS to spend £1m to recruit new maternity staff at one Essex hospital

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter and Will Durrant

Logo Icon
The current design of the proposed new school. Photo: Mid Group/Bond Bryan.

Education News

Dunmow development plans for all-through school 'has fallen through'

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Chelmsford Crown Court.

Chelmsford Crown Court

Great Dunmow man jailed for 14 years

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Two women outside ladies fashion boutique Wardrobe, Great Dunmow, Essex

Environment News

Wardrobe's eco-swap success in Great Dunmow

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon