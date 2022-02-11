Firefighters from Leaden Roding and Harlow rescued a woman from a collision in Hatfield Broad Oak - Credit: Google Earth

A woman has been rescued from a car which flipped upside-down near Hatfield Broad Oak.

Firefighters and police officers were called to reports of a collision on Hammonds Road shortly after 10am yesterday (Thursday, February 12).

They found a woman in a car which had flipped upside-down and landed in a ditch between Hatfield Broad Oak and White Roding.

An Essex County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Leaden Roding and Harlow were called by Essex Police to Hammonds Road today at 10.21am.

"A car was upside down in a ditch and a woman, who was conscious and breathing, was trapped.

"Crews used specialist cutting equipment to rescue her by 11.28am and left her in the care of medics."