Published: 12:12 PM October 8, 2021

PC Tris Baker who died on September 23 after a collision in Roxwell - Credit: Essex Police

The man who died in a Roxwell collision last month was a serving Essex Police officer.

PC Tris Baker, a children and young person officer based in Brentwood, was off-duty when the car he was driving collided with a lorry on the A1060 in Roxwell on September 23.

Despite efforts by paramedics, PC Baker died at the scene.

His family has described him as a kind and thoughtful man who dedicated 18 years of his life to working with the police.

His partner, Faye Matthams, said: "Tris was the kindest, most giving and thoughtful man you could ever hope to know.

“He put everyone else’s needs before his own and worked so very hard not only in his day job but also to provide a safe and loving home for myself and the three children.

“He also made sure he looked after his family, including his mum.

“He was a calm and quiet person with the biggest and kindest heart who would go out of his way to help anyone.

“Almost 18 years’ service proved this, along with his dedication to being a volunteer police cadet leader, a role he took much pride in.

“He was extremely active, always walking our dogs, bike riding with the kids, swimming and loved gardening. We will miss doing all of these things with him.

“He was the perfect son, partner, father, brother and friend who will be sorely missed by us all.”

Essex Police Chief Constable BJ Harrington said: “The loss of Tris to the Essex Police family is great, but this will not compare to the loss of those who loved him most dearly.

“Whilst words can never properly console Tris’ family, I hope that the thoughts and prayers of all in Essex Police will bring some small solace.

“I am also sending my personal thoughts and prayers to all those who held Tris dear at this tragic time.

"My thoughts and thanks are also with the officers who responded to the incident and who have been helping and supporting with the response."

The lorry driver has been questioned in relation to the incident.