News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman taken to hospital after serious accident between Takeley and Dunmow

Author Picture Icon

Andra Maciuca

Published: 2:12 PM March 29, 2021   
DLP-3179

- Credit: Archant

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car accident between Takeley and Dunmow. 

The collision took place on the A120. Essex Police described it as ‘serious’. 

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “The collision occurred just before 3.20pm on Friday March 26. 
 
“A woman from Bishop's Stortford, whose black BMW is believed to have been stationary on the carriageway, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She is now in a stable condition.” 
 
The spokesperson added: “The driver of a white Transit van, a man in his 20s from Colchester, is assisting with our enquiries. 
 
“Anyone with information about this collision, or who has dashcam of the incident, is asked to call 101 and quote incident 698 of March 26.” 

After the accident, one lane was closed on the A120. 

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The jigsaw swap in Barnston

Barnston's swap and go jigsaw scheme has launched

Louise Dunderdale

person
Stansted

Covid - A Year On

Rail boss: 'Passengers will notice many changes'

Roger Brown

Author Picture Icon
Fun at Dunmow St Mary's Primary School for Comic Relief 2021

Gallery

In pictures: Red noses and fun outfits for Comic Relief 2021

Louise Dunderdale

person
London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Decision scheduled for Stansted Airport planning appeal

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus