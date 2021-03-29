Published: 2:12 PM March 29, 2021

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car accident between Takeley and Dunmow.

The collision took place on the A120. Essex Police described it as ‘serious’.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “The collision occurred just before 3.20pm on Friday March 26.



“A woman from Bishop's Stortford, whose black BMW is believed to have been stationary on the carriageway, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She is now in a stable condition.”



The spokesperson added: “The driver of a white Transit van, a man in his 20s from Colchester, is assisting with our enquiries.



“Anyone with information about this collision, or who has dashcam of the incident, is asked to call 101 and quote incident 698 of March 26.”

After the accident, one lane was closed on the A120.