Man in hospital after Chelmsford Road collision
Published: 2:03 PM November 24, 2021
Updated: 2:04 PM November 24, 2021
- Credit: Google Earth
A man is in hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Dunmow.
Two vehicles collided on Chelmsford Road, north of the A120 junction at Dunmow South this morning (Wednesday, November 24).
Essex County Council's Traffic Control Centre said the incident took place at the old Police Station junction.
The road was blocked while paramedics were on the scene.
An spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We sent one ambulance to Chelmsford Road after receiving reports of a collision at around 7.15am today.
"Crews treated a male patient at the scene before transporting him to Broomfield Hospital for further assessment and care."
