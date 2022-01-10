Cyclist dies after collision near The Notleys
A cyclist in his 60s has sadly died after a collision in the Notley area.
Two cyclists and a driver were involved in a collision in Fairstead shortly before 10.30am on Sunday (January 9).
Emergency services attended the incident, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second cyclist sustained injuries to his face.
A 65-year-old man from South Woodham Ferrers, near Chelmsford, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
The road was closed for several hours after the collision.
Essex Police is appealing for dashcam footage or witnesses.
Anybody with information can submit a report to Essex Police online: https://www.essex.police.uk
They can also use the ‘Live Chat’ facility or the 101 phone number, quoting incident 336 of January 9.
Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.