Two vehicle collision on A120 between Stansted and Dunmow

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 6:32 PM August 15, 2021   
DLP-3179

The A120 was closed heading east between Stansted and Dunmow for several hours after a two vehicle collision yesterday (Saturday August 14) around 11am.

A red Renault and a black Volvo were in collision, and both vehicles were damaged.

The occupants of the black Volvo – a man, woman and young child - were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.

Essex Police is seeing witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage.

Contact Essex Police and quote incident 486 of 14 August 14.

Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm, or call 101.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

