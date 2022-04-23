Live

The A120 is shut in both directions between Stansted Airport and Dunmow due to a police incident - Credit: Google Earth

Essex Police has shut the A120 between Stansted Airport and Dunmow while officers respond to a welfare issue.

The main road through Essex shut in both directions at around 9.30am today (Saturday, April 23).

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to concerns for a man on the A120 near Stansted shortly before 8.45am.

"Emergency services are there currently and the incident is ongoing.

"The road is closed and we’d advise motorists to avoid the area."

A Traffic England statements says that the incident is expected to clear at around midday.

There is still access to Stansted Airport from the M11 and Bishop's Stortford.

Westbound, traffic is heavy between the B1008 Dunmow South and the B1256 junction at Takeley.

The #A120 is closed in both directions between B1256 and the M11 near #StanstedAirport due to a police led incident. More details to follow. @STN_Airport pic.twitter.com/S4D5J0XjMS — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) April 23, 2022

In both directions, a diversion is in place along the B1256 through Takeley.

If you are affected by this incident and would like mental health help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.

