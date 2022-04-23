News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Traffic & Travel

Live

A120 shut near Stansted Airport due to 'concerns for a man'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 9:54 AM April 23, 2022
Updated: 10:13 AM April 23, 2022
The A120 is shut in both directions between Stansted Airport and Dunmow due to a police incident

The A120 is shut in both directions between Stansted Airport and Dunmow due to a police incident - Credit: Google Earth

Essex Police has shut the A120 between Stansted Airport and Dunmow while officers respond to a welfare issue.

The main road through Essex shut in both directions at around 9.30am today (Saturday, April 23).

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to concerns for a man on the A120 near Stansted shortly before 8.45am.

"Emergency services are there currently and the incident is ongoing.

"The road is closed and we’d advise motorists to avoid the area."

Traffic England statements says that the incident is expected to clear at around midday.

There is still access to Stansted Airport from the M11 and Bishop's Stortford.

Westbound, traffic is heavy between the B1008 Dunmow South and the B1256 junction at Takeley.

In both directions, a diversion is in place along the B1256 through Takeley.

If you are affected by this incident and would like mental health help and support, you can call the NHS on 111 and press option 2 for the 24/7 first response service. Alternatively, contact a Samaritan on 116 123 or via email at jo@samaritans.org.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Essex traffic map.

Essex Live News
Essex Police
A120 News
M11 Essex News
Stansted Airport News

Don't Miss

Solar farm plans

Uttlesford District Council

Solar farm plans refused by council

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The RideLondon Classique event in 2019

Full routes revealed for three-day RideLondon Classique

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia has reduced the price of short-stay parking at 31 of its stations in the East of England

Greater Anglia

New £1-per-hour car parking at more than 30 Greater Anglia stations

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Just Stop Oil protesters at the Buncefield oil terminal in Hertfordshire

Environment News

Just Stop Oil fuel protests 'suspended until April 25'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon