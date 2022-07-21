Updated
Recap: A120 long delays in Braintree area due to blaze
Published: 6:10 PM July 21, 2022
Updated: 10:35 AM July 22, 2022
- Credit: Esen Yigat Hendy
A fire is causing disruption on the A120 in the Braintree area.
A picture from the scene shows a VW campervan burnt at the scene.
The blaze is causing disruption on the westbound carriageway between the A131 at Great Nortley and the B1018 for Witham.
The incident began at around 5.10pm today (Thursday, July 21).
A National Highways statement from 5.14pm reads: "Fire service are currently on scene.
"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as there are currently delays of 25 mins and approximately five miles of congestion."
The scene has since cleared.