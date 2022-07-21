News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Updated

Recap: A120 long delays in Braintree area due to blaze

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 6:10 PM July 21, 2022
Updated: 10:35 AM July 22, 2022
Smoke across the A120 westbound carriageway at Braintree today (July 21)

Smoke across the A120 westbound carriageway at Braintree today (July 21) - Credit: Esen Yigat Hendy

A fire is causing disruption on the A120 in the Braintree area.

A picture from the scene shows a VW campervan burnt at the scene.

The blaze is causing disruption on the westbound carriageway between the A131 at Great Nortley and the B1018 for Witham.

Turkish language tutor Esen Yigat Hendy captured the burnt out VW Campervan on camera

Turkish language tutor Esen Yigat Hendy captured the burnt out VW Campervan on camera - Credit: Esen Yigat Hendy

The incident began at around 5.10pm today (Thursday, July 21).

A National Highways statement from 5.14pm reads: "Fire service are currently on scene.

"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as there are currently delays of 25 mins and approximately five miles of congestion."

The scene has since cleared.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
A120 News
Braintree News

