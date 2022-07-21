Updated

Smoke across the A120 westbound carriageway at Braintree today (July 21) - Credit: Esen Yigat Hendy

A fire is causing disruption on the A120 in the Braintree area.

A picture from the scene shows a VW campervan burnt at the scene.

The blaze is causing disruption on the westbound carriageway between the A131 at Great Nortley and the B1018 for Witham.

Turkish language tutor Esen Yigat Hendy captured the burnt out VW Campervan on camera - Credit: Esen Yigat Hendy

Lane 1 is closed on the #A120 eastbound between #A131 and #B1018 near #Braintree due to a vehicle fire.



Fire service are currently on scene.



Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as there are currently delays of 25 mins and approx. 5 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/2tc3X1Ajme — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) July 21, 2022

The incident began at around 5.10pm today (Thursday, July 21).

A National Highways statement from 5.14pm reads: "Fire service are currently on scene.

"Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as there are currently delays of 25 mins and approximately five miles of congestion."

The scene has since cleared.