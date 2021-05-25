News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Driver's near-miss with deer

Will Durrant

Published: 5:04 PM May 25, 2021   
A red car in a bush. Behind a branch with thick green leaves: two men, wearing orange overalls

The driver of this car swerved to avoid a deer on the A120 - Credit: Essex Police

A driver came off the road near Dunmow after swerving to avoid a deer today (Tuesday, May 25).

The near-miss took place on the A120, which bypasses Dunmow.

The driver is not thought to have been injured.

Four people - two in orange overalls and two police officers in hi-viz - stand side by side in front a car in a bush

To the rescue! Essex Police and LJ Transportation prepare to rescue the car at the side of the A120 near Dunmow - Credit: Essex Police

A police officer by the side of a dual carriageway. She holds orange traffic cones.

All done! Officers clear cones from the side of the A120 - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police said: "Our officers from Essex Roads Policing have been helping a man who swerved to miss a deer on the A120 at Dunmow.

"Officers worked with LJ Transportation to recover vehicle and to make the road safe for the public."

Essex Police
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

