Driver's near-miss with deer
Published: 5:04 PM May 25, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
A driver came off the road near Dunmow after swerving to avoid a deer today (Tuesday, May 25).
The near-miss took place on the A120, which bypasses Dunmow.
The driver is not thought to have been injured.
Essex Police said: "Our officers from Essex Roads Policing have been helping a man who swerved to miss a deer on the A120 at Dunmow.
"Officers worked with LJ Transportation to recover vehicle and to make the road safe for the public."
