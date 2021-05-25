Published: 5:04 PM May 25, 2021

The driver of this car swerved to avoid a deer on the A120 - Credit: Essex Police

A driver came off the road near Dunmow after swerving to avoid a deer today (Tuesday, May 25).

The near-miss took place on the A120, which bypasses Dunmow.

The driver is not thought to have been injured.

To the rescue! Essex Police and LJ Transportation prepare to rescue the car at the side of the A120 near Dunmow - Credit: Essex Police

All done! Officers clear cones from the side of the A120 - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police said: "Our officers from Essex Roads Policing have been helping a man who swerved to miss a deer on the A120 at Dunmow.

"Officers worked with LJ Transportation to recover vehicle and to make the road safe for the public."