Cows rescued after A120 collision
- Credit: Facebook/Saffron Walden Fire Station
Three cows have been rescued from an overturned trailer.
Fire crews from Great Dunmow and Saffron Walden received reports of an overturned Land Rover and trailer on the A120 eastbound yesterday (Tuesday, July 27).
The driver escaped, but firefighters and the animal rescue crew from Chelmsford worked to release three cows from the wreckage.
Firefighters worked alongside members of the farming community and a vet to make sure the cows were safe.
A Saffron Walden Fire Station spokesperson said: "After the cows were checked out by a vet, crews used rescue cutting equipment to release them.
"A bovine recovery unit was also sent to remove the cows off of the dual carriageway.
"The A120 was closed in both directions by police whilst the cows were safely transferred to an awaiting transporter.
"A good team effort by all which thankfully had a happy ending."