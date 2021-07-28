News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News > Traffic & Travel

Cows rescued after A120 collision

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 1:37 PM July 28, 2021    Updated: 1:42 PM July 28, 2021
Firefighters inspect an overturned trailer and Land Rover Defender on the A120 in Essex

Firefighters were supported by members of the farming community, vets and an animal rescue crew from Chelmsford - Credit: Facebook/Saffron Walden Fire Station

Three cows have been rescued from an overturned trailer.

Fire crews from Great Dunmow and Saffron Walden received reports of an overturned Land Rover and trailer on the A120 eastbound yesterday (Tuesday, July 27).

The driver escaped, but firefighters and the animal rescue crew from Chelmsford worked to release three cows from the wreckage.

Firefighters worked alongside members of the farming community and a vet to make sure the cows were safe.

A Saffron Walden Fire Station spokesperson said: "After the cows were checked out by a vet, crews used rescue cutting equipment to release them.

"A bovine recovery unit was also sent to remove the cows off of the dual carriageway.

"The A120 was closed in both directions by police whilst the cows were safely transferred to an awaiting transporter.

Most Read

  1. 1 In pictures: Fun at the 2021 Great Dunmow Teddy Bears' picnic
  2. 2 In pictures: Post box knitting celebrates Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Tom Daley
  3. 3 Cows rescued after A120 collision
  1. 4 Disabled resident compensated after Uttlesford council 'fault'
  2. 5 Jobs boost for community as Dunmow's Caremark sees demand surge
  3. 6 Stansted Airport's summer getaway flight figures
  4. 7 Cambridge Country Show promises 'something for everybody'
  5. 8 Thieves swap elderly hospital patient’s ‘precious’ rings with tin bands
  6. 9 Former Tring Athletic boss Kevin Christou named as new manager at Dunmow Town
  7. 10 Chelmsford beer festival cancelled for 2021 by Covid concerns

"A good team effort by all which thankfully had a happy ending."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Dunmow News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The town and church

Days Out Guide

7 of the prettiest villages in north-west Essex

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A montage: both images show drivers with luggage walking along the M11 towards Stansted Airport

Essex Police

Residents hand water to stranded motorists after fatal M11 collision

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A dog taking part in training with Take The Lead Essex

Pets Corner | Video

Pets Corner: It's time to get your dog back to training class

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
Group at the new Horizon 120 Business and Innovation Park being built off the A131 at Great Notley, Essex

Council

Revealed: The progress made so far to create a new business park

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon