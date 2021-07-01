Published: 5:52 PM July 1, 2021

The A120 was closed in the evening rush hour on June 30, and in the morning rush on July 1 at Dunmow - Credit: Google

The A120 was closed at rush hour on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning (June 30-July 1) after two separate incidents.

Shortly after 4.20pm yesterday, an air ambulance landed near the A120 to assist in a major crash involving a car and a van.

The vehicles collided on the westbound carriageway between the B1008 (Dunmow South) and B1256 (Dunmow West) junctions.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "One patient was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by land ambulance for further care.

"We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), two ambulances, an ambulance officer and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance."

The road was reopened before 8pm.

At 5.27am today, a lorry left the A120 eastbound carriageway between Dunmow South and the B1256 near Braintree.

One lane was closed at 8.01am, which then became a fully closed road.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was recovered by 9.46am.