Town Crier Ted celebrates a return to shopping and hugging
- Credit: Supplied by Cllr Mike Coleman
A Dunmow teddy bear in a shop window is celebrating a return to hugging and shopping as Covid-19 restrictions ease.
Town Crier Ted sits in the window of The Rose Garden florist on the High Street, Great Dunmow.
Florist Steph Harris put Ted in her shop window and surrounded him with images of different Dunmow businesses to support her neighbours as customers return to the town.
Steph said: "It's important we all support one another.
"Ted's been a feature since the beginning of lockdown and has done all sorts of jobs since then. He has even been an NHS worker.
You may also want to watch:
"We put him there to welcome back our customers, who have been wonderful."
Ted is celebrating a change in Covid-19 rules on Monday, May 17 which allow hugging again.
Most Read
- 1 Barns destroyed and damaged in Hatfield Heath blaze
- 2 Uttlesford taxi fare hike puts district near top of league tables
- 3 District councillor resigns from R4U
- 4 R4U's county councillors join new County Hall alliance
- 5 Japan-inspired album launched from a fantasy home in Dunmow
- 6 Grange Farm & Dunmow Runners continue to embrace the racing miles
- 7 Dunmow and Stansted councillors not in new Essex County Council cabinet
- 8 Man sentenced after admitting two charges of sexual assault
- 9 Church organist retires after 73 years of service
- 10 TSB closes Dunmow branch
Steph said: "I'm glad the we're all able to meet each other again, but it's important that everyone keeps safe."