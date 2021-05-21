Published: 12:00 PM May 21, 2021

Town Crier Ted is supporting small businesses in Dunmow - Credit: Supplied by Cllr Mike Coleman

A Dunmow teddy bear in a shop window is celebrating a return to hugging and shopping as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Town Crier Ted sits in the window of The Rose Garden florist on the High Street, Great Dunmow.

"Welcome back," Ted says - Credit: Supplied by Cllr Mike Coleman

Florist Steph Harris put Ted in her shop window and surrounded him with images of different Dunmow businesses to support her neighbours as customers return to the town.

Steph said: "It's important we all support one another.

"Ted's been a feature since the beginning of lockdown and has done all sorts of jobs since then. He has even been an NHS worker.

You may also want to watch:

"We put him there to welcome back our customers, who have been wonderful."

What a relief! Hugs are back on in Dunmow - Credit: The Rose Garden, Dunmow

Ted (R) couldn't bear not to have a hug! Picture: Steph Harris - Credit: The Rose Garden, Dunmow

Ted is celebrating a change in Covid-19 rules on Monday, May 17 which allow hugging again.

Steph said: "I'm glad the we're all able to meet each other again, but it's important that everyone keeps safe."