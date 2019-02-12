Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 Notice under Articles 13 and 36 of the Town and Country Planning Proposed development at Dalforth House (Bambers Green Cattery), Bambers Green Road, Takeley, CM22 6PD.

I give notice that Mr J Taylor, having applied to the Uttlesford District Council, to demolish existing cattery buildings and construct single dwelling (planning application ref. UTT/18/1174/OP), is appealing to the Secretary of State against the decision of the Council. Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this appeal should write to The Planning Inspectorate Temple Quay House 2 The Square Bristol BS1 6PN By 7 March 2019 If you decide to make representations you should make it clear that you are an owner of the appeal site or tenant of an agricultural holding on the site and you should give the site address.

*“owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years, or in the case of development consisting of the winning or working of minerals, a person entitled to an interest in a mineral in the land (other than oil, gas, coal, gold or silver). **“tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. Signed Hilary Lock On behalf of Mr Taylor Date 21st February 2019 Statement of owners’ rights The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.