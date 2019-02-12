Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 Notice under Articles 13 and 36 of the Town and Country Planning Proposed development at Dalforth House (Bambers Green Cattery), Bambers Green Road, Takeley, CM22 6PD.

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 February 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

I give notice that Mr J Taylor, having applied to the Uttlesford District Council, to demolish existing cattery buildings and construct single dwelling (planning application ref. UTT/18/1174/OP), is appealing to the Secretary of State against the decision of the Council. Any owner* of the land or tenant** who wishes to make representations about this appeal should write to The Planning Inspectorate Temple Quay House 2 The Square Bristol BS1 6PN By 7 March 2019 If you decide to make representations you should make it clear that you are an owner of the appeal site or tenant of an agricultural holding on the site and you should give the site address.

*“owner” means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years, or in the case of development consisting of the winning or working of minerals, a person entitled to an interest in a mineral in the land (other than oil, gas, coal, gold or silver). **“tenant” means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. Signed Hilary Lock On behalf of Mr Taylor Date 21st February 2019 Statement of owners’ rights The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or in a lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Village traders suffer and there’s trouble for traffic as bridge closes

Finchingfield bridge closure February 2019. Picture: ROGER KING

Dunmow care home resident remembers childhood as she turns 107

Charlotte was born in 1912 and grew up in east London. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Highways England to investigate options for improving Essex stretch of M11 following concern about collisions

A crash last month involving two lorries and a car on the M11.

Yoga and wellness centre plan for former post office

A new wellness and fitness centre could be coming to Dunmow's high street.

Dunmow reverend set for move to pastures new as she takes up archdeaconry role

Revd Ruth Patten is to become Archdeacon of Colchester. Picture: DUNMOW PHOTOGRAPHY CLUB

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Dunmow Broadcast

Stansted woman appeals for return of lanterns stolen from brother’s grave

The lanterns which were stolen from the grave in St Mary's Church, Stansted.

‘Targeting a charity shop is shocking’ - burglars raid St Clare Hospice in Saffron Walden

The St Clare Hospice charity shop in Mercer's Row, Saffron Walden.

Highways England to investigate options for improving Essex stretch of M11 following concern about collisions

A crash last month involving two lorries and a car on the M11.

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 Notice under Articles 13 and 36 of the Town and Country Planning Proposed development at Dalforth House (Bambers Green Cattery), Bambers Green Road, Takeley, CM22 6PD.

Public Notices

Cricket: Newport looking for new blood for 2019

Newport Cricket Club face the camera during the 2018 season
Drive 24