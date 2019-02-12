Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notices Archant

Take notice that application is being made by Endurance Estates Land Promotion Ltd for planning permission.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Proposed development at: Land east of Parsonage Road, Takeley Description of proposed development: Development of a care home (use class C2) with up to 66 bed spaces, including vehicular and pedestrian access, parking, infrastructure, landscaping and associated works. AND Proposed development at: Land west of Parsonage Road, Takeley Description of proposed development: Development of up to 119 dwellings (including affordable housing) including vehicular and pedestrian accesses, infrastructure, open space, footpath links, children’s play area, landscaping, green infrastructure, surface water management, wastewater pumping station and associated works and either a community building (use class D1); or a dwelling. Local Planning Authority to whom the applications are being submitted: Uttlesford District Council Local Planning Authority Address: Council Offices, London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4ER Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about these applications, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory: Mr Jamie Roberts (Pegasus Group) Date: 14-02-2019 Statement of owners’ rights: the grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease. Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. `Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.