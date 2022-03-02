News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dunmow Broadcast > News

In pictures: Look what this trio achieved during Dunmow tidy-up

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 4:58 PM March 2, 2022
Three children Jamie, Archie and Aleks who have been collecting litter in Great Dunmow, Essex

Dunmow litter collectors Jamie Kitchingham, Archie Backhouse and Aleks Roberts - Credit: submitted

Three friends put down their iPads and instead picked up litter left strewn around Great Dunmow.

Organiser Jamie Kitchingham, age eight, called on support from Archie Backhouse and Aleks Roberts.

With orange rubbish bags from Jamie's mum, who organises the Barnston litter pick every few months, they collected all sorts of rubbish.

The worst area was behind Flitch Industrial Park.

Jamie's mum Karen Clarke said: "They want to keep their town tidy. I think the storm we had possibly had blown a lot out of bins."

Jamie, who is the organiser of litter picking at his school, felt that gathering up the litter will help wildlife to live longer.

As these images show, their finished efforts gathered up a huge haul of discarded items.

Two boys picking up litter and putting it in orange refuse bags, Great Dunmow, Essex

Dunmow litter picking in progress - Credit: submitted

Three children Jamie, Archie and Aleks who have been collecting litter in Great Dunmow, Essex

Dunmow litter collectors Jamie Kitchingham, Archie Backhouse and Aleks Roberts - Credit: submitted

Rubbish in Great Dunmow has been picked up by children

Rubbish in Great Dunmow has been picked up by children - Credit: submitted

Rubbish on the grass near trees in Great Dunmow, Essex

Some of the rubbish in Great Dunmow - Credit: submitted

Bags of litter, a bin of litter and a box of litter collected in Great Dunmow, Essex

The litter collected by the trio in Dunmow. The worst area was behind the Flitch Industrial Park - Credit: submitted


Environment News
Great Dunmow News
Uttlesford News
Essex

Don't Miss

A12 Boreham Interchange near Chelmsford, with arrows to Stansted Airport, Sudbury, London and Harlow

A12

Delays expected as A12 Boreham Interchange closed for a weekend

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Stop Wethersfield Airfield Prisons (SWAP) campaign supporters in Great Bardfield with their banners

Braintree District Council

Protesters rally against proposed Essex mega prison

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

Tesco and Waitrose recall products over salmonella fears

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Broomfield Hospital award winners Gary Pearce and Karen Cook with their award certificates

Broomfield Hospital staff are the first to win a new award

Louise Dunderdale

Author Picture Icon