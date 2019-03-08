School playground project boosted by summer fete success

Sponge the teacher at Thaxted Primary School's summer fete. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Thousands of pounds was raised at Thaxted Primary School's summer fete.

The event took place on June 15 and was organised by the Friends of Thaxted Primary School's parent teacher association.

A spokesman for the association said: "[We were] delighted to have been supported by Stansted Airport passenger community fund for the event and express a huge 'thank you' to them for their support."

Stalls at the event included a barbecue licensed Bar, bounce zone, tombola, raffle, tea and cakes, and even 'splat the teacher'

The event raised £2,700, which will go towards development of the school playground.

The PTA has set up a Paypal giving page to allow supporters to donate towards the playground improvements. To donate, log on to www.paypal.com/gb/fundraiser/charity/3184850.